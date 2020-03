If we're going to miss one thing from the iPhone launch, it's all the free love Apple chicks parodies that have been produced as a result. Take this iPhree video—reducing the dual-touch to no-touch, it has every element needed in good comedy—from a ludicrous product to a naked man with foliage-obscured genitalia. And we just can't get enough naked man with foliage-obscured genitalia in our lives...the iPhone's just OK.

