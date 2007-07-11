iPhoneDrive will let you use your iPhone as a flash drive from a file transfer window. No, it won't give you access to the entire file system and it's not as transparent as the iPod's Disk Mode. But for $9.95, it will be good to move your data around until Apple fixes this. [Product page]
iPhoneDrive Gives JesusPhone a Disk Mode, Sort of
