iPhone Stocks Replenished Coast to Coast

Yesterday there were press reports (some say it was all hype) that the iPhone was sold out everywhere in the US except for Pittsburgh and Tigard, Oregon, but now we're hearing stocks are being quickly replenished all across the country this morning, where at least 74 stores have already shored up inventories for the weekend, making that about 50% of the stores now refilled. Apple Store employees told us there was a tremendous supply of iPhones coming in "quite frequently," and now we're hearing that's the case almost everywhere this morning (California is still lagging behind, sold out almost all over the state). Take a look at a list of stores with plenty of iPhones, and give us your iPhone inventory reports in the comments. Alabama, Birmingham

California: Pleasanton, San Francisco(Stonestown) and Santa Monica

Colorado: Boulder, Littleton and Lone Tree

Connecticut: All stores

Florida: Aventura, Boca Raton,Jacksonville, Naples and both Orlando stores

Georgia: All stores

Illinois: Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Skokie

Indiana: Indianapolis

Maryland: Bethesda and Towson

Massachusetts: All stores except Cambridge

Minnesota: Minnetonka and Roseville

Missouri: Kansas City

Nebraska: Omaha

New Hampshire: Salem

New Jersey: All stores

New Mexico: Alburquerque

New York: All stores except Fifth Avenue and Staten Island

North Carolina: Durham and Raleigh

Ohio: All Stores

Pensylvania: All stores except King of Prussia

Rhode Island: Providence

Tennessee: Knoxville and Nashville

Utah: Salt Lake City

Viginia: All Stores

Wisconsin: Glendale

iPhone Availability, via iPhone Freak