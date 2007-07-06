iPhone Stocks Replenished Coast to Coast

Yesterday there were press reports (some say it was all hype) that the iPhone was sold out everywhere in the US except for Pittsburgh and Tigard, Oregon, but now we're hearing stocks are being quickly replenished all across the country this morning, where at least 74 stores have already shored up inventories for the weekend, making that about 50% of the stores now refilled. Apple Store employees told us there was a tremendous supply of iPhones coming in "quite frequently," and now we're hearing that's the case almost everywhere this morning (California is still lagging behind, sold out almost all over the state). Take a look at a list of stores with plenty of iPhones, and give us your iPhone inventory reports in the comments. Alabama, Birmingham
California: Pleasanton, San Francisco(Stonestown) and Santa Monica
Colorado: Boulder, Littleton and Lone Tree
Connecticut: All stores
Florida: Aventura, Boca Raton,Jacksonville, Naples and both Orlando stores
Georgia: All stores
Illinois: Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Skokie
Indiana: Indianapolis
Maryland: Bethesda and Towson
Massachusetts: All stores except Cambridge
Minnesota: Minnetonka and Roseville
Missouri: Kansas City
Nebraska: Omaha
New Hampshire: Salem
New Jersey: All stores
New Mexico: Alburquerque
New York: All stores except Fifth Avenue and Staten Island
North Carolina: Durham and Raleigh
Ohio: All Stores
Pensylvania: All stores except King of Prussia
Rhode Island: Providence
Tennessee: Knoxville and Nashville
Utah: Salt Lake City
Viginia: All Stores
Wisconsin: Glendale