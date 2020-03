Here's definitive proof that Apple made the iPhone the easiest cellphone to use in the planet. Watch a very cute child navigating her way round the jesusPhone with no difficulty whatsoever. No, it's not Steve (although he's kind of cute too). The video is after the jump.

She's got Photos ("New Bay-bee!") and iTunes ("Cole-play!") licked it seems, I'd like to see her using the Google Maps app to get herself back home from Kindergarten. [You Tube]