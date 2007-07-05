iPhone Shopping Bag Sells for $305 on eBay

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

shoppingbag.jpgOur jaws collectively dropped when we saw this iPhone carrying bag which was about to sell for $305 on eBay. It's a shopping bag, folks. Sure, it's more like an open-ended box than a mere shopping bag, and we were in pretty impressed with it, but $305? WTF? we haven't seen this kind of insanity since Beatlemania. See the winning bid, after the jump.718099241_acf2f604b6_o.jpgChecking eBay this morning, we see the auction for the $305 bag is over, but now there are quite a few other attempts to sell such packaging, none of which are getting $305 bids just yet. However, there are a couple of iPhone carrying bags whose sellers will let you buy it now for $500. Stop the madness.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

