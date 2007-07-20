At Sony's holiday line show last night, we got to check out one of Sony's new pair o' docks for iPod, the clock/radio ICF-C1iP in black. Of course, the first thing we did was stick an iPhone in it, like giggling school kids watching a pair of goats getting busy at the petting zoo. Too much fun! Oh, and in case you were wondering, that new Sony iPod-friendly boombox, the ZS-S2iP, was nowhere to be seen.
iPhone Mates With Sony Dock Like a Jack Rabbit On an Antelope
