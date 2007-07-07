iPhone Headset Doesn't Support Noise Cancellation

If the official iPhone Bluetooth headset is $129, what would you expect it to have? More than just auto-pairing via the dock, right? Well, a reader just told us he called up Apple support and asked them whether the headset supports noise cancellation. They said no. Not only that, they recommended that he buy a Jawbone instead.

So what's the big deal about this headset? Auto-pairing? The Apple logo? The fact that it's small? We'll test it out ourselves and see whether it, or the Jawbone, is worthy of your cash.