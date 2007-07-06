iPhone Battery Replacement Priced, $85.95

Apple has announced the details and pricing behind iPhone battery replacement. Users can expect to pay $79 for the service plus $6.95 shipping and handling. But even worse than the exorbitant price is that customers will need to give up their phone for three days, and must remember to sync their contacts to a computer since they will be wiped out.

Hopefully the third party companies will get on board and market pricing down Ã¡ la iPod battery replacement. But honestly, anyone who can afford to give up their mobile phone for three days probably doesn't need one. Where's the loaner, Apple? At least hook a guy up with an iPhone shuffle.

