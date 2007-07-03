Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iPhone Battery Replacement Plan Details

medium_649931953_50b3c9dc45_o.jpgYou probably know by now that the iPhone only lasts about 300-400 charges â€” and that's most likely full charges, not topping it off from 80% to 100% at night â€” before you have to send it into Apple for a replacement. Apple's just thrown up a page saying it's going to be $US79 with $US6.95 shipping, which is $85.95 per phone when you send yours in.

Sending it in also wipes out all your saved data, so you'll have to resync it (but it also wipes out your text messages and email, which you may not be able to resync). Hopefully nobody will have to deal with this for another year or two.

Apple Battery Replacement Program [Apple]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

