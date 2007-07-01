iPhone Availability Update: It's Everywhere?

According to Apple's availability checker, the iPhone is still in stock at every Apple store in the whole country. Seriously, there's no place where the iPhone isn't available.

Either the stores were too busy selling iPhones last night to report in to the availability checker, or Apple really shipped out a bunch of units to all the stores to make sure everyone could get them. Either way, if you want one, feel free to saunter into your local store with a smug look on your face knowing you didn't have to wait at all.

