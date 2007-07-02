iPhone Availability Shifting, Apple Promotes Their Lines

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iphoneavailPicture%204wtmk.jpg While it hasn't been tough for those who didn't wait in line to pick up an iPhone, Apple has updated their site with new availability instructions for their (fleeting?) stock.

1. Check iPhone availability after 9:00pm the night before you would like to buy an iPhone. iPhones arrive most days and availability is updated nightly. 2. iPhone sales start at 9:00a.m. Be sure to get in line early as quantities are limited. 3. First come, first served.

Translation: check our site and stand in line.

iPhone at Apple Retail Store [apple]

