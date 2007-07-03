No, the iPhone is not so divine that it will let you control the weather, but at least you can enter in a few different cities and flick your way through its delightful interface to look at the five-day forecast for each one. Here's a quick look.
iPhone and the Weather: Now You Can Do Something About It
