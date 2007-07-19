Not only does this IonFlow 50F Air Purifier claim to rid your home of 99% of airborne pollutants, it's got blue LEDs and a design style that matches up with anything George Lucas's people came up with for the Star Wars movies. The only downside to this this is the $495 pricetag and the fact that ionizers may or may not work, create ozone, and may make your asthma worse. But hey, it sure looks fantastic. [DWR]
IonFlow 50F Air Purifier and Star Wars X-Wing Component
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.