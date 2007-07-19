IonFlow 50F Air Purifier and Star Wars X-Wing Component

Not only does this IonFlow 50F Air Purifier claim to rid your home of 99% of airborne pollutants, it's got blue LEDs and a design style that matches up with anything George Lucas's people came up with for the Star Wars movies. The only downside to this this is the $495 pricetag and the fact that ionizers may or may not work, create ozone, and may make your asthma worse. But hey, it sure looks fantastic. [DWR]