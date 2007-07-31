In-Wall Coffee Maker Makes Your Kitchen Like Starbucks, Sans the Hobo in the Bathroom

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

siemens-coffe-maker.jpgWhy waste $4 every morning on a Venti coffee from Starbucks? That sort of thing adds up, you know. You really should be making your coffee at home. I'd like to say that installing this Siemens in-wall coffee maker in your kitchen would be an example of some financial responsibility, but it clearly isn't. But hey, if being able to stick a mug into a recessed panel above your kitchen counter to get coffee makes you feel like you're in a coffee shop and not at home, go nuts. Otherwise, I'm pretty sure there are cheaper, more responsible coffee makers available at Target. [Product Page via BornRich]

