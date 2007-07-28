Inteset's Media Centers Offer Both Blu-ray and HD DVD

These 1080p-capable Inteset media centers not only have a 7.1 channel surround sound, they have both Blu-ray and HD DVD support with a hybrid drive built right in. They also support Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD and DTS audio, which is great since you probably won't have enough cash left over after you buy this to get another media center. Couple that with two HDTV (over the air, not cable) and two SDTV tuners, and you've got a media center capable of replacing much of your current entertainment system. Having both Blu-ray and HD DVD, even in a mid-'90s styled box, is nothing to complain about. [Inteset via Cepro]