The imminent death of Internet radio due to unreasonable licensing and fee hikes might not be so imminent, at least as long as radio stations are willing to pile the DRM onto their streams as demanded by SoundExchange. Wanting to end the practice of "streamripping," the equivalent of the fair-use-sanctioned practice of taping songs off FM radio, SoundExchange is hinging their compromise proposal on the adoption of DRM technologies by all Internet radio stations. It's good news that there's a better chance of stations staying on the air, but the fact that they need to inhibit fair use to do so is pretty weak. [Ars Technica]
Internet Radio May Survive, But Only With Lots of DRM
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.