Intel Launches Cheaper Intel Quad-core While AMD Still Looks Dumbfounded

In addition to their mobile Extreme CPU, Intel has also announced its 3.0GHz Core 2 Extreme processor, the 65-nm QX6850 with four cores and dual 4MB Level 2 cache. The QX6850, touted as the fastest consumer processor now available, is the flagship of their new 1,333MHz Front Side Bus CPU family, which includes the Core 2 Duo E6850, E6750 and E6550, all of them with cheaper prices than the previous generation.Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850 3.00GHz 1333 4MBx2 $999 Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.00GHz 1333 4MB $266 Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 2.66GHz 1333 4MB $183 Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 2.33GHz 1333 4MB $163
[Anadtech]