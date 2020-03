According to motherboard manufacturers, Intel will debut their first 45nm processors at $999 in Q4 of this year. Initial stats will include 3.33GHz, a 1333MHz front side bus and a 12MB L2 Cache (up from previous reports of an 8MB cache). Sources also claimed that two higher performance quad cores with the new architecture would be released in Q1 of 2008.

While the intel on the Intel is technically unconfirmed, nothing here sounds all the shocking. [digitimes via tgdaily]