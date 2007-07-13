Integra Ships DTR-5.8 Receiver with HDMI 1.3a

Integra is now shipping its DTR-5.8 receiver, its first model with HDMI 1.3a processing. Planting itself solidly in the midrange of receivers of this ilk, it's certainly not as full-featured as its formidable big brother, the awesome DTX-8.8 that's so far going to be available in Japan only. This $800 DTR-5.8 receiver can also handle both XM and Sirius satellite radio programming if you tack on the optional antenna system. What's missing?At this $800 price point you won't see an array of four HDMI inputs—there are just two HDMI inputs, and one HDMI output. Also missing is that coveted Silicon Optix chipset that does a kick-ass job of upscaling standard-definition video to 1080p. But still, we're digging its 90 watts per channel into seven channels, onboard Ethernet, and its internal decoding for DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus, better to take advantage of Blu-ray and HD DVD audio goodness.

A key advantage of this Integra receiver, made by Onkyo specifically for custom installers, is its highly programmable remote control capabilities, featuring cool tech such as RIHD (Remote Interactive over HDMI) that lets you integrate it into an entire system, and it also has three unique assignable IR code sets and two IR inputs, which makes it easier to set up the system in two zones and configure the hell out of it.

Overall, this beast looks like it's packing a good dose of power and features for your money, especially if you don't care much about state-of-the-art upscaling and only need two HDMI inputs.

[Integra Press Release]