"Innovative" New Polaroid t703 Camera Not Innovative But Definitely Cheap

Polaroid, once the fun company that marched to its own weird drum beat, is now officially in lockstep behind every other electronics maker. The "innovative" new Polaroid t730 digicam boasts the following:
• Bright 2.5" color LCD screen lets you "see it before you shoot" • It can tag audio to any picture • It can take AVI video clips • 3x optical/4x digital zoom lets you "get close to your subject" • Other features include panoramic mode, 20 different scene modes, slide show options, a host of automatic settings (focus, exposure, etc.), and 32MB of built-in storage In other words, it can do what basically every other 7-megapixel 3x optical-zoom compact camera on the market can do. Except sell at Target for $180. Okay, so maybe it's the price that's innovative.
June 29, 2007, New York, NY - Polaroid, an innovative leader in family-centric consumer electronics, has launched its latest digital camera just in time for the holidays. The sleek, ultra-thin 7 megapixel is eye-catching in its vibrant, glossy red case. An ideal stocking stuffer, the fun, feature-packed t730 is available at Target stores for $179.99.
With point-and-shoot ease, Polaroid's t730 digital camera captures your favorite holiday moments in sharp detail for fantastic printed photos or for sending to family and friends via email. A bright 2.5" color LCD screen lets you "see it before you shoot", then view all your captured images. Plus, the feature-packed camera lets you tag audio to any picture, takes AVI video clips, and has a 3x optical/4x digital zoom that lets you get close to your subject. Other features include a panoramic mode, 20 different scene modes, slide show options, a host of automatic settings (focus, exposure, etc.), and a 32 MB built-in storage which is compatible with 1G SD expandable memory. Start your holiday off with Polaroid's t730 and a smile that will last a lifetime!
