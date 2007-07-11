"Innovative" New Polaroid t703 Camera Not Innovative But Definitely Cheap

Polaroid, once the fun company that marched to its own weird drum beat, is now officially in lockstep behind every other electronics maker. The "innovative" new Polaroid t730 digicam boasts the following:

• Bright 2.5" color LCD screen lets you "see it before you shoot" • It can tag audio to any picture • It can take AVI video clips • 3x optical/4x digital zoom lets you "get close to your subject" • Other features include panoramic mode, 20 different scene modes, slide show options, a host of automatic settings (focus, exposure, etc.), and 32MB of built-in storage In other words, it can do what basically every other 7-megapixel 3x optical-zoom compact camera on the market can do. Except sell at Target for $180. Okay, so maybe it's the price that's innovative.