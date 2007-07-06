InflightPower's Chargers Turns Airplane Headphone Jacks into iPhone/iPod USB Power

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

eBundleG2.gifInflight Power's Airline chargers could be just the thing to save you from total boredom the next time you're on a transoceanic flight. How? By taking the audio jack in your seat's armrest and turning that into actual power to charge up your iPhone or iPod (or any device) via USB.

The standard USB-capable version costs you $34.99, but the $44.99 version will come with an iPod tip that supports the nano, the nini, 4G, 5G, and the iPhone. There's even a bundle with mini USB chargers for BlackBerry, Motorola, and Windows Mobile phones for the same price. If you're looking for both, then $49.99 Power Executive Bundle should satisfy.

Product Page [InFlightPower via MacWorld]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

