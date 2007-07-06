InflightPower's Chargers Turns Airplane Headphone Jacks into iPhone/iPod USB Power

Inflight Power's Airline chargers could be just the thing to save you from total boredom the next time you're on a transoceanic flight. How? By taking the audio jack in your seat's armrest and turning that into actual power to charge up your iPhone or iPod (or any device) via USB.

The standard USB-capable version costs you $34.99, but the $44.99 version will come with an iPod tip that supports the nano, the nini, 4G, 5G, and the iPhone. There's even a bundle with mini USB chargers for BlackBerry, Motorola, and Windows Mobile phones for the same price. If you're looking for both, then $49.99 Power Executive Bundle should satisfy.

