Even if you don't have a pool, just the notion of this inflatable beverage cooling bar floating toward you across the cool blue water might be enough to make this summer's high temperature and humidity seem a bit less oppressive. This baby holds just about enough beers to keep Mark, Chen and me busy for a half-hour or so—24 cans complete with plenty of ice to keep everything frigid. And hey, there are enough cupholders to satisfy the trio and each of our beautiful bikini-clad ladies as well. It's $44.50, beers and babes not included. [Brando, via 7 Gadgets]
Inflatable Bar, an Ice Cold Beer Barge
