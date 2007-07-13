Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Incase Protective iPhone Cover Tested (Verdict: OK)

incasestock.pngThis Incase Protective cover is the first piece of retail-bait I couldn't resist in the Apple store. The good: It's the sleekest of all cases in stock there, so it won't make your iPhone look like a Tonka truck; it's rubberized, available in blue, red, and grey; and has a neat topographical pattern all over it that supposedly helps grip; cutouts or ridges for all buttons; helps the iPhone fit snuggly in iPod docks.

The bad:It's isn't actually so skinny that it allows handset to dock with the Apple iPhone dock, despite it being the sleekest around, requiring me to remove the case or just use the dock cable alone. You should be acutely reminded that this won't help protect your screen, but this isn't so much a fault as a part of the design. (Maybe it'll work well with the Invisible Shield coating. The company says it won't impact the touchscreen's sensitivity, but we've yet to test that out.) As I remove the case for docking reasons, it is starting to stretch out, like a wizard's sleeve. This should cost $15, not $30, and Incase, you know it.

Verdict: I'm satisfied with it.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles