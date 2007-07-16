Imperial Stormtroopers Invade British Empire at London Star Wars Convention

London was the scene for yet another Star Wars convention this weekend. Opened by Mark Hamill and Ian McDiarmid, the ExCel Centre in Docklands was packed to the gills with people willing to pay Â£85 ($173) for Mark's autograph. And Luke came face to face with his father once again... Both Hamill and Anthony Daniels, aka C-3PO, gave talks to the 50,000 aficionados gathered there. And Steve Sansweet, Lucasfilm's head of fan relations and director of content management said that Star Wars would see no more big-screen action: instead, forthcoming projects would include The Clone Wars, an animated TV series; and The Force Unleashed, a video game. He did, however, add a caveat.

"George has made it very clear that he will not be making any more Star Wars movies. He will also not let anyone else make a Star Wars movie," Sansweet said, adding, "Has George ever changed his mind? Yes!" [Channel News Asia and The Sun]