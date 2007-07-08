IM on iPhone, Become Trillian Astra Tester

For iPhone owners still bummed out about the lack of messaging capabilities, there may be a glimmer of hope. Cerulean Studios is designing Trillian Astra specifically for iPhone application, and they need testers.

For those who aren't familiar with Trillian, it encompasses the gamut of instant messaging programs, including AIM, ICQ, MSN, Yahoo Messenger, and IRC, so you can consider this the Rosetta Stone of IM clients. The screens look fantastic, having all the polish you'd expect in an iPhone app, and the whole experience is guaranteed to operate in real time. If you're interested in running some beta on your Alpha and Omega, hit the link and sign up.

