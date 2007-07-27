Illuminated Tweezers Look Like Torture Instrument from Blade Runner

Every household needs a pair of disco tweezers. Made of rustproof steel and shatterproof polycarbonate, they light up the minute you apply pressure to the arms. But can they really remove splinters and hairs that grow where they shouldn't, because they look more like a set of ice tongs to me. $24.95, they come with three CR2025 batteries and they ship from August 6. [Hammacher Schlemmer]