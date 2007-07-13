iLive's Extra-Wide iPod Surround Speakerbar

The iLive iHTD8817DT Flat Panel Docking System is a virtual surround sound bar that uses magnetically shielded 2 full mid/high range drivers and twin internal woofers. You can pretty much hook up whatever you want—DVD players, TVs, computers via USB, other audio players—but considering it has a specially built motorized tray that fits an iPod, we're guessing that's what iLive had in mind. The unit also has a headphone jack. Weird. Now why would you plug in your iPod just to use the dock's headphone port? Once your iPod is docked, you can control it by the player's buttons, or by remote. It's got pretty much everything else you'd expect in the way of frills, from the usual AM/FM tuner to a backlit LCD clock that has an alarm, too. Expect to pay around $350.

Flat Panel Docking System * 2.1 CH System w/True 3D Sound & SRS TruBass * Built-In Magnetically Shielded Full-Range Stereo Speakers & Dual SubWoofers * Digital Tune AM/FM Stereo Radio w/Station Memory Presets * Backlit LCD Segment Display w/Clock, Timer & Sleep Timer * Electronic Volume Control & Preset EQ, Lighted Keys * Headphone Jack * Aux-In Jack for other Audio Players, TV, DVD * 4 x AV Inputs - 2 x RCA, 2 x S-Video + RCA Audio Input, * S-Video Cable & Audio Line-In Cable, included * Docking Platform with Recharge Circuit for iPod/mini/nano/shuffle/video/photo Players * Certified Apple iPod Connectors installed * Motorized iPod Docking Drawer & Automatic Detect * Control iPod using the function buttons & remote control * Video Out Photo & Video versions, Composite & S-Video Jack * Full-Feature Remote Control operates iPod * Mini-USB Jack for PC Communication, USB Cord, included * Wall-Mountable, Mounting Hardware, included * AC-Powered, built-in AC Cord, ETL/CETL Approved

