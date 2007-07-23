We were just talking about the incredible i-Limb hand the other day—a bionic hand controlled by nerve impulses—and here is one of its first videos in motion. We love when the dreams of science fiction becomes the reality of science fact...especially when it doesn't involve robots exterminating the human race. [medgadget]
i-Limb Hand, Every Sci-Fi Movie Made Real
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.