IKEA Opens Free Hostel, If You Consider Sleeping in IKEA "Free"

The Ikea in Oslo is opening up a free hostel for shoppers who want to continue the clusterfuck that is the Ikea shopping experience for day two. 30 participants will get free dinner, breakfast and the joy of sleeping on dormitory-style beds. Plus, shoppers keep the sheets (good call), a bathrobe and slippers, too. For those who area looking for a more romantic getaway, Ikea is happy to oblige...The Oslo Ikea is also offering a bridal suite with chandelier and a luxury suite with breakfast in bed—both for an undisclosed charge. Given the often sporadic quality of Ikea furniture, honeymooners might want to take it easy during their stay. [guardian via boingboing]