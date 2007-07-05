Igloo's Coolbox with Boombox on Wheels Looks Like a Transformer

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

picture_1jilji.jpg This is what every al fresco party needs - a cooler that plays tunes and lugs your beer to the pier without you needing to see a chiropractor. There's an AM/FM radio to fiddle around with, a jack for your iPod or MP3 player into. And if all that wasn't enough, it also looks like a Transformer.

The 40-quart cooler holds 58 16-oz cans, and is tall enough to carry two-liter bottles upright, and Igloo claims that its Ultratherm insulation will help keep your booze cool for up to 51 hours. The two speakers are 3 watts each and run on four AA batteries. The cooler measures 20"L x 17-3/4"W x 18"H and costs a shade under $150.

