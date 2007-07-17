Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iGems, Tiffany iPhone Jewelry

Jewelery02_0.previewwtmk.jpgNote: the iGems are not a real product. But seeing as the iGems are the imaginative lovechild between sybarites Apple and Tiffany, one could expect that such branding would be the most expensive jewelry the world has ever seen, and your girlfriend wouldn't be wanting the Nano edition, if you know what we mean.

But it could never be... as Apple would never package in blue, and Tiffany would never produce a piece so hideous. Until the pigs take flight, it will be up to Man to fuse gold, iPhone and ring, and up to men to buy the cubic zirconia knock off. [igems via crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles