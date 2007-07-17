iGems, Tiffany iPhone Jewelry

Note: the iGems are not a real product. But seeing as the iGems are the imaginative lovechild between sybarites Apple and Tiffany, one could expect that such branding would be the most expensive jewelry the world has ever seen, and your girlfriend wouldn't be wanting the Nano edition, if you know what we mean.

But it could never be... as Apple would never package in blue, and Tiffany would never produce a piece so hideous. Until the pigs take flight, it will be up to Man to fuse gold, iPhone and ring, and up to men to buy the cubic zirconia knock off. [igems via crave]