iFuntastic 2.1 Released: Easier AT&T Logo Destruction

iFuntastic, the iPhone Ringtone swapping GUI app, just jumped to version 2.1. It still can load your iPhone with ringtones of your choice and can even rearrange the main menu icons. But now you can swap out that swarmy AT&T logo for any PNG at 65 x 18 pixels. (Above, I used a transparent background, and text with aliasing off so it would look good on white and black backgrounds.) Oh, they've made the instructions far better, too. [iPhone Alley]