iCat Interacts, Plays, Gets Pissed Off, Doesn't Need Litter Box

With 13 servos controlling its eyebrows, eyes, eyelids and weird Angelina-Jolie-esque lips, Philips' iCat can play, chat with you and "explore human-robot interaction," all for your enjoyment. Until he puts that "I'm going to kick your ass and take your eyeballs off" face on. Then you should be happy that it's only 38 cm tall and actually has no razor-sharp claws. And then you smash it up with a big hammer. [iCat via Technoloy Review]