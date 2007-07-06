Hymn Book iPod Case Protects All Your Anthems

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ipod_hymnal.jpgOkay all you Apple-worshiping sheep, here's a fitting enclosure for the object of your quasi-religious lust, letting you fold your iPod up into its own mini-hymnal. Designed for 30GB and 80GB iPods, just strap this $31.27 case onto your player and no matter what plagues befall you, all its anthems within will be safe to sing the praises another day. Next, we await a version that perfectly fits the holiest of holy JesusPhone. Product Page [Crazy about Gadgets, via Red Ferret]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

