Okay all you Apple-worshiping sheep, here's a fitting enclosure for the object of your quasi-religious lust, letting you fold your iPod up into its own mini-hymnal. Designed for 30GB and 80GB iPods, just strap this $31.27 case onto your player and no matter what plagues befall you, all its anthems within will be safe to sing the praises another day. Next, we await a version that perfectly fits the holiest of holy JesusPhone. Product Page [Crazy about Gadgets, via Red Ferret]
Hymn Book iPod Case Protects All Your Anthems
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.