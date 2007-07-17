For those of you who didn't take our advice and wait on the iPhone, you may have found some bugs on your pretty new toy. It's one of the hazards of being an early adopter: You get to be free product testers before the first rounds of firmware upgrades. Curious what bugs have been found or how to fix bugs that you've run across? The crew at AppleHound has a list of 68 (count 'em) bugs that are on every iPhone, including how to make them happen for the curious and how to fix them (if possible) for the afflicted. OK, Apple. Where are the firmware updates? [AppleHound]
Huge iPhone Bug List
