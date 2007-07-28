First made in 1987, this Famicom-esque "Shooting Watch" counts how many times you can push a button in 10 seconds. Only 10,000 of these are being made in Japan (the only place they're being made), so if you like to eschew modern graphics for more spastic gaming, a big yellow bus will come by your Japanese house and sell this to you. Man above? 16 pps. [ITmedia via Kotaku]
Hudson's Yellow Button Press Controller Counts Spasms
