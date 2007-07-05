HTC Omni Revealed: UMPC-Like, But Runs Windows Mobile 6

We're personally looking forward to the Vista-capable HTC Shift for our UMPC-from-HTC needs, but this HTC Omni seems quite nice from the renders. It has WM6, 3G UMTS/HSDPA, a 4-inch 800x480 display, TV/VGA out, 256MB ROM, 128MB RAM, microSD expansion slot, 802.11b/g, Bluetooth, GPS, a large QWERTY and a size of 130 x 81 x 16mm.

No other specs or details, but we're looking forward to what HTC decides to do with this one. The flip-open gloss face looks nice, even if there is a lot of unused space on the inside of the cover.

