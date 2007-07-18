Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

HTC Kaiser in August as the AT&T 8925?

htckaiserandiphone.jpgThe HTC Kaiser, unboxed here, is supposedly heading to AT&T soon under the 8925 model. This 8925 will replace the current 8525, which has been the go-to Windows Mobile phone since it was released last year. So what's new? Lots of stuff, including a 3-megapixel camera, 128MB RAM, a fold-up design, a GPS (?), a possible front camera for AT&T's Video Share, and preliminary launch date of August, according to the leak.

The leak also reports than the 8525 will be discontinued when the 8925 is released. Also, the price point of $600 sans contract and $300 with two-year agreement from the 8525 seems to be what AT&T is aiming for with the 8925 as well. [Electronista]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

