HP's Optimator Ultraportable Gets the FCC Nod

hp-compaq-2710p-tablet-pc.jpgHP's new ultraportable tablet PC, the Compaq 2710p Optimator, has just been approved by the FCC. The 12.1-incher has a screen that can swivel around and turn the computer into a tablet in addition to being used as a regular old laptop. At 3.6 pounds it's light enough to tote around with you, and integrated EV-DO and HSDPA connectivity will keep you connected away from Wi-Fi hotspots.

On the inside, you're looking at a Core 2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 100GB of HDD space. Looks pretty slick to me, except… wait a second. Where's the trackpad? Oh, no, they didn't. Is that a thumb nub for a mouse? Say it ain't so, HP.

[PC Joint][via CrunchGear]

