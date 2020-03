Instructables has a step-by-step on making a 'fire skirt', in the form of added electroluminescent (EL) wire to the design, along with some clever use of fabrics. Design is pretty cool, but the technique can certainly be applied to any concept for wearable EL stylez.

My home made TRON outfit is that much closer to reality. It might not be as good as his, but at least I'll look a lot better in spandex.

