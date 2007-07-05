How You Should Cook Your Hot Dogs Tonight: With Electricity

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

electricdog.jpg Evil Mad Scientist's disclaimer that this little project "just isn't safe" kind of lowballs the danger level involved, since you're basically plugging your hot dog directly into a power outlet.

To be more precise, you alligator clip two forks, which you shove into the hot dog, into a wall socket (or power strip, which would be moderately safer). Wait about two minutes for a snap, crackle and pop—you have yourself a cooked dog, which you can eat or shove LEDs into (pictured).

Definitely recommended if your barbecue gets rained out and you can't shoot any fireworks to spark that annual family trip the emergency room.

Cooking hot dogs via electrocution [Evil Mad Scientist via Neatorama]

