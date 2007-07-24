People have made the case for choosing a Creative Zen W over both the iPod or the Zune (16:9 display, DivX support, 4.3-inch screen), but the storage size has always been a little lacking, even in the 60GB model. By upgrading the drive to 100GB, you're one-upping the iPod in both space and screen size. The process looks fairly straightforward, and as long as you follow each step to the letter, you shouldn't have to worry about bricking your player. [OneMansBlog via MAKE]
How to Upgrade Your Creative Zen Vision W Hard Drive to 100GB
