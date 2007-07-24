How to Swap iPhone Ringtones in 7-EZ Steps (?)

iFuntastic is a Jailbreak GUI/Checklist for simplifying the still complicated iPhone Ringtone hack. Previously, there was a tutorial, but this UI does a lot of the scripting for you, including download of the tools, prepping ringtones, unlocking the Phone, etc. Warning: Downloading and running random apps on your Mac can be dangerous for your software. We're trying to confirm it works, first hand. UPDATE: No dice. Maybe you're having more luck. [MyiTablet]