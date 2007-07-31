The default Guitar Hero controllers are alright, but this guy's made a custom GH guitar himself—out of stuff he had lying around the house. He took the circuit board from a PS1 controller, a strap, miscellaneous household junk, and fashioned a Guitar Hero-esque guitar out of it. We would have recommended that he start with a real guitar and make something that didn't look like a cardboard monstrosity, but he says he didn't want to "sacrifice a real guitar." Point taken. [Instructables]
How to Make an Ugly Guitar Hero Guitar Out of Scratch
