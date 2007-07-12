Hotel Door Alarm Punishes Maids for Doing Their Job

This hotel door alarm might be meant to give you peace of mind as you sleep in some roach motel by alerting you if any robbers or murderers try your door, but I like to think of it existing for less noble purposes. Sure, it'll blast a 105db alarm if anyone so much as touches your doorknob, and that would scare the crap out of potential baddies, but what about the maid? Think of the amusement you'd get from giving a poor hotel housekeeper a heart attack for your own entertainment. Laffo! [Product Page via Uber-review]