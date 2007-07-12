This hotel door alarm might be meant to give you peace of mind as you sleep in some roach motel by alerting you if any robbers or murderers try your door, but I like to think of it existing for less noble purposes. Sure, it'll blast a 105db alarm if anyone so much as touches your doorknob, and that would scare the crap out of potential baddies, but what about the maid? Think of the amusement you'd get from giving a poor hotel housekeeper a heart attack for your own entertainment. Laffo! [Product Page via Uber-review]
Hotel Door Alarm Punishes Maids for Doing Their Job
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.