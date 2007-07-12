Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Honeywell HDMI Extender Keeps Your Signal Strong for Over 30 Metres

hdmiextender2.jpg HDMI is the way you're gonna want to hook up your fancy HD home theatre setup. But if you're running cables at lengths of over nine metres, you're going to need to spend tonnes of money on overpriced cables in order to keep the signal integrity up to snuff. Right? Well, not necessarily.

The Honeywell HDMI restorer goes between long lengths of HDMI cable and makes sure the signal stays strong and the quality is as good as possible, even at distances of over 30 metres. It's a much cheaper choice than Monster Cables, and if you're running cables in your walls it's a no brainer. At least we assume so, as pricing and availability is unknown. But hey, if it's less than like $US2,000 it's cheaper than 30 metres of Monster Cable. [Honeywell]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles