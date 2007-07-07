Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hitachi HMP-X5 MP3 Player...Downgraded?

20070704_02.jpgAn update to their HMP-X1 model, the HMP-X5 is Hitachi's newest digital audio player. The design almost looks like a step backwards from their sleeker X1, since the sleek OLED display has been downgraded to a dull monochrome&mash;we're guessing to increase battery life. But we still dig the 2GB of storage, MP3, WMA and WAV playback, voice recording, 1.3 ounce weight and 16 hours of runtime.

No exact price at the moment, but we should know more after its July 12th launch. The prospect of another cheap toss-around voice recorder is always appealing to us bloggers when we leave our caves for trade shows.

[Product Page via electronista] hitachi, mp3, media players,

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles