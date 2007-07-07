Hitachi HMP-X5 MP3 Player...Downgraded?

An update to their HMP-X1 model, the HMP-X5 is Hitachi's newest digital audio player. The design almost looks like a step backwards from their sleeker X1, since the sleek OLED display has been downgraded to a dull monochrome&mash;we're guessing to increase battery life. But we still dig the 2GB of storage, MP3, WMA and WAV playback, voice recording, 1.3 ounce weight and 16 hours of runtime.

No exact price at the moment, but we should know more after its July 12th launch. The prospect of another cheap toss-around voice recorder is always appealing to us bloggers when we leave our caves for trade shows.

