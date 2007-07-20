Hitachi First Past The Post With Blu-Ray Camcorder

They showed mock-ups at CES this year, and now Hitachi is claiming that its Blu-ray camcorders will be on sale by the end of the year. The company has developed an 8-cm Blu-ray DVD drive with 7GB capacity and 5.3 Megapixel CMOS sensor to go in their Wooo range of video recorders. Let's hope the shape of the camcorder body doesn't change too much, as its curves are deliciously reminiscent of old-school movie-making. [Impress through Google Translate]