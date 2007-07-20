Hitachi First Past The Post With Blu-Ray Camcorder

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ces10_12.jpg They showed mock-ups at CES this year, and now Hitachi is claiming that its Blu-ray camcorders will be on sale by the end of the year. The company has developed an 8-cm Blu-ray DVD drive with 7GB capacity and 5.3 Megapixel CMOS sensor to go in their Wooo range of video recorders. Let's hope the shape of the camcorder body doesn't change too much, as its curves are deliciously reminiscent of old-school movie-making. [Impress through Google Translate]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

