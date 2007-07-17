Hide-a-Pod Keeps Your iPod Undesirable By Hiding it in a Zune

Now, this is just mean. Some Apple-loving pranksters have created the "Hide-a-Pod," an anti-theft device for the iPod that disguises it in something no gadget thief would want: a Zune. Sure, the Zune might not be all that social, but somehow I think that the types of people who steal devices off you in the subway aren't ones to discriminate by brand. If you really want to protect your iPod (or Zune), you should hollow out something that nobody wants, like a book of Buffy the Vampire fan fiction or something. [Hide-a-Pod]