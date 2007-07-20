"Hello World" 3rd-Party iPhone App Compiled, Loaded, Run

Another Free iPhone checkpoint has been reached. It has been reported but unconfirmed that the first 3rd party, non-safari iPhone app was run today in the wild. Developer "Nightwatch" did the compilation and execution of the program using his ARM/Mach-O Toolchain. Check their progress report after the jump.

After many, many hours of intense work from "Nightwatch", the first independent "Hello World"* application has been compiled and launched on the iPhone. This was made possible using the "ARM/Mach-O Toolchain", Nightwatch's "special project", that he has been working on so carefully over the past few weeks. Certain parts of the toolchain (such as the assembler) are being refined and tested and these will be released as soon as possible.

It should be noted that Nightwatch has been instrumental in creating these tools, working in near isolation to get them finished. Nightwatch was also responsible for the "jail exploit" that he developed from information he and other members of the the dev team discovered.

Please join us to thank Nightwatch, Tmiw, Darkten and Daeken for making this happen. - the dev team